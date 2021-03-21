Tamil Nadu elections: Hot seat - Sriragam

By Express News Service

DEMANDS

New integrated flower market

Upgradation of Government Hospital

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY

Since 1991 elections, AIADMK has won 6 out of the 7 elections which were held in this constituency

The DMK last secured a win in this constituency in the 1996 Assembly elections

In the 2011 elections, AIADMK supremo and former Chief Minister

J Jayalalithaa contested from the seat and secured victory by a margin of 41,000 votes

Current MLA S Valarmathi was one of the three ministers who were denied seats to re-contest in the upcoming Assembly elections

FACE-OFF

Ku Pa Krishnan (AIADMK) vs M Palaniyandi (DMK)

Other contestants

Sarubala R Thondaiman (AMMK)

Selvarathi (NTK)

Francis Mary (IJK)

Won by a margin of 14,409 votes

ELECTORATE

Male: 1,50,036

Female: 1,60,676

Transpersons: 27

Previous winners

2016 - S Valarmathi (AIADMK)

2015 (By-election)- S Valarmathi (AIADMK)

2011: J Jayalalithaa (AIADMK)

2006: M Paranjothi (AIADMK)

2001: KK Balasubramaniam (AIADMK)

1996: TP Mayavan (DMK)

Total 3,10,739