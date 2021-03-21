Tamil Nadu elections: Hot seat - Sriragam

DEMANDS
New integrated flower market
Upgradation of Government Hospital
KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY
Since 1991 elections, AIADMK has won 6 out of the 7 elections which were held in this constituency
The DMK last secured a win in this constituency in the 1996 Assembly elections
In the 2011 elections, AIADMK supremo and former Chief Minister
J Jayalalithaa contested from the seat and secured victory by a margin of 41,000 votes
Current MLA S Valarmathi was one of the three ministers who were denied seats to re-contest in the upcoming Assembly elections
FACE-OFF
Ku Pa Krishnan (AIADMK) vs M Palaniyandi (DMK)
Other contestants
Sarubala R Thondaiman (AMMK)
Selvarathi (NTK)
Francis Mary (IJK)
Won by a margin of 14,409 votes
ELECTORATE
Male: 1,50,036
Female: 1,60,676
Transpersons: 27
Previous winners
2016 - S Valarmathi (AIADMK)
2015 (By-election)- S Valarmathi (AIADMK)
2011: J Jayalalithaa (AIADMK)
2006: M Paranjothi (AIADMK)
2001: KK Balasubramaniam (AIADMK)
1996: TP Mayavan (DMK)
Total 3,10,739