Tamil Nadu elections: Whose vote share grew and how?

By Express News Service

New issues and alliances aside, these numbers might indicate how parties will perform in the upcoming elections

THE NUMBERS GAME SHARE OF VOTES

While the AIADMK has pulled in a decent share of votes in every election since 2006, the DMK has shown a 9.25 basis point increase of vote share from the 2011 elections.

However, it’s ally, the Congress, reported a dip in numbers with the vote share falling to 6.42 in 2016. Meanwhile, the PMK and BJP have maintained consistency

5.49 bps

In 2016, the DMDK recorded a whopping 5.49 basis points dip in its vote share from the 2011 State elections

LS TEST: MNM PERFORMS IN CITIES

Kamal’s MNM made its debut in the Lok Sabha election and the Assembly bypolls held in 2019 by promising to challenge the status quo in Dravidian politics.

It fared better in many urban pockets, even coming third in some Parliamentary constituencies. However, the party could only garner an estimated contested vote share of about 3.62%. Will the party be able to better this number this time? Only time will tell