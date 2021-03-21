STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: Whose vote share grew and how?

New issues and alliances aside, these numbers might indicate how parties will perform in the upcoming elections

Published: 21st March 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

New issues and alliances aside, these numbers might indicate how parties will perform in the upcoming elections

THE NUMBERS GAME SHARE OF VOTES
While the AIADMK has pulled in a decent share of votes in every election since 2006, the DMK has shown a 9.25 basis point increase of vote share from the 2011 elections.

However, it’s ally, the Congress, reported a dip in numbers with the vote share falling to 6.42 in 2016. Meanwhile, the PMK and BJP have maintained consistency

5.49 bps
In 2016, the DMDK recorded a whopping 5.49 basis points dip in its vote share from the 2011 State elections

LS TEST: MNM PERFORMS IN CITIES
Kamal’s MNM made its debut in the Lok Sabha election and the Assembly bypolls held in 2019 by promising to challenge the status quo in Dravidian politics.

It fared better in many urban pockets, even coming third in some Parliamentary constituencies. However, the party could only garner an estimated contested vote share of about 3.62%. Will the party be able to better this number this time? Only time will tell

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 AIADMK DMK
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp