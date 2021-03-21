STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur: Schools penalised for Covid-19 cases

Samples from 1,123 persons have been taken from the private school for testing. So far, about 60 students and teachers who tested positive have been cured and were discharged.

Published: 21st March 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR: Eleven schools in Thanjavur, which had reported students and staff testing positive for Covid-19, were fined by Collector M Govinda Rao and cases booked against the institutions on Saturday. After inspecting a fever camp in Pattukottai, Rao said that as many as 140 students and teachers from 11 schools tested positive in the past 15 days in the district, including 21 cases reported in a private school on Friday.

Samples from 1,123 persons have been taken from the private school for testing. So far, about 60 students and teachers who tested positive have been cured and were discharged. Others are being treated and are in good health. “We have booked all 11 schools under criminal charges for failing to follow the health advisory, which led to outbreak of Covid-19 cases in schools. The schools have been fined Rs 5,000 each for failing to adhere to Covid-19 protocol.

Special orders have been issued to close all the 11 schools for 14 days to sanitise the premises,” Rao said. A special team of officials from the Health Department is inspecting the 11 schools to monitor the sanitation process and has also been taking measures to prevent any more clusters in other educational institutions or places. If more such clusters are found, the management will be charged with cases and slapped a fine, Rao said.

A teacher from a government school in Manachanallur in Tiruchy tested positive on Saturday. According to sources, his wife, who is working in Thanjavur as a teacher, had also tested positive earlier this week. Collector S Sivarasu had ordered a special camp to be set up in Manachanallur for collecting samples from as many as 1,000 students and teachers from the government school. As many as 129 samples were collected today. As many as 17 teachers and students from Tiruchy tested positive and the Collectors urged all to follow protocol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Thanjavur
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp