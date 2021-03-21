Thanjavur: Schools penalised for Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR: Eleven schools in Thanjavur, which had reported students and staff testing positive for Covid-19, were fined by Collector M Govinda Rao and cases booked against the institutions on Saturday. After inspecting a fever camp in Pattukottai, Rao said that as many as 140 students and teachers from 11 schools tested positive in the past 15 days in the district, including 21 cases reported in a private school on Friday.

Samples from 1,123 persons have been taken from the private school for testing. So far, about 60 students and teachers who tested positive have been cured and were discharged. Others are being treated and are in good health. “We have booked all 11 schools under criminal charges for failing to follow the health advisory, which led to outbreak of Covid-19 cases in schools. The schools have been fined Rs 5,000 each for failing to adhere to Covid-19 protocol.

Special orders have been issued to close all the 11 schools for 14 days to sanitise the premises,” Rao said. A special team of officials from the Health Department is inspecting the 11 schools to monitor the sanitation process and has also been taking measures to prevent any more clusters in other educational institutions or places. If more such clusters are found, the management will be charged with cases and slapped a fine, Rao said.

A teacher from a government school in Manachanallur in Tiruchy tested positive on Saturday. According to sources, his wife, who is working in Thanjavur as a teacher, had also tested positive earlier this week. Collector S Sivarasu had ordered a special camp to be set up in Manachanallur for collecting samples from as many as 1,000 students and teachers from the government school. As many as 129 samples were collected today. As many as 17 teachers and students from Tiruchy tested positive and the Collectors urged all to follow protocol.