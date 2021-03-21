Which way will TN sway this election season?

By Express News Service

In a fortnight, Tamil Nadu will cast its ballot in what has been described as a crucial election. Two major parties are entering the battle without their veteran commanders, in a State where politics is driven by personalities. Yet another actor has jumped into the fray. Here’s a look at the electoral history of TN, and its future faces...

TN DEARLY MISSES ITS TWO BIGGEST ICONS

After decades, the State will vote for a fresh set of leaders. This is the first Assembly elections after the demise of both DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. Their successors are continuing the battle in the names of their leaders. Manifestoes, poll planks, and even schemes are named after “Amma” and “Kalaignar” in the State that does not forget its heroes easily

OLD FACES RETURN IN POLITICAL AVATAR

In a State known to bless its filmstars with political fortunes, many more have made the jump. Actor Kamal Haasan leads the list, while those already active in the political circles — such as actor Sarath Kumar and filmmaker Seeman — are hoping for better prospects this time, thanks to the perceived “vacuum” in the State politics. Will these stars attract votes, split shares of biggies, or spring a surprise?

88 political parties were in fray in the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

247 registered parties not recognised by the Election Commission till April 2019

NOMINATIONS OF ALL KEY CANDIDATES HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED

NOMINATIONS FILED IN TAMIL NADU

7,245 Total nominations received

2,164 Rejected (till 12.15 am on March 21, 2021)

3,641 Nominations accepted

1,440 Yet to be declared

THE ‘GOLD’ WINNER

Hari Nadar, who filed nomination from Alangulam segment in Tirunelveli, went to file his papers wearing over 5 kg of gold