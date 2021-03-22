BJP’s 100-point attack at DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP accused DMK of betraying the people of the State on various aspects and alleged that the party and its allies have been carrying out activities that are "anti-national", "anti-Hindu", and against the development of the country.

The party's national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge, CT Ravi, on Sunday released a 100-point document, a purported recollection of activities and stand taken by DMK and its allies on various issues in the past.

The saffron party hit out at DMK President MK Stalin for offering his support for the idea of a separate Dravida Nadu (Dravidian Country).

"He was okay for it if all the southern states came together. DMK and its allies also strongly criticised the abrogation of article 370 and 35A," the document read.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan was criticised for insulting Indian Army soldiers during the India-China stand off, while DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran was accused of misusing

his power as a union minister in UPA government for his own business interests and destroying competitors.

Alleging that the crime rates increased manifold during DMK tenure in Tamil Nadu, the BJP accused the party for carrying out "anti-Hindu" activities and said, "Stalin and other leaders in the party have put

out various statements that have affected the sentiments of Hindus."

The controversial YouTube channel, Karuppar Koottam, BJP alleged, had DMK backing.

DMK was also criticised for its alleged double standards in issues pertaining to Jallikattu, Cauvery water sharing, welfare of fishermen, Tamil language education, social justice, and Sri Lankan Tamils.