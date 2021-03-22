Complete liqour prohibition impossible, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday said the production of illicit liquor would rise manifold in Tamil Nadu if prohibition were to be imposed. Reacting to promises made by political parties on banning liquor, Kamal said that such a move would lead to the emergence of mafias that produce arrack illegally.

“Closing down TASMAC outlets would only lead to chaos, which even the police department would find difficult to control,” he told a gathering at Puliakulam. Further, the actor-turned-politician alleged that Tamil Nadu lacked safety for women, referring to the sensational Pollachi sexual abuse case and a sexual harassment complaint raised by a female IPS officer against a senior official.

Commenting on the AIADMK’s promise to provide washing machines to households, Kamal said that poverty cannot be eradicated by providing freebies. “We are committed to improving the livelihoods of people below the poverty line.

By providing job opportunities, people can sustain themselves even if disasters like flood or Covid-19 hit us.” He also alleged that the manifestos released by the Dravidian majors had plagiarised his idea on monthly stipends for housewives which he had announced two years ago.