STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Complete liqour prohibition impossible, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday said the production of illicit liquor would rise manifold in Tamil Nadu if prohibition were to be imposed. 

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan listening to grievances of locals at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on Sunday | U RAKESH KUMAR

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday said the production of illicit liquor would rise manifold in Tamil Nadu if prohibition were to be imposed. Reacting to promises made by political parties on banning liquor, Kamal said that such a move would lead to the emergence of mafias that produce arrack illegally.

“Closing down TASMAC outlets would only lead to chaos, which even the police department would find difficult to control,” he told a gathering at Puliakulam. Further, the actor-turned-politician alleged that Tamil Nadu lacked safety for women, referring to the sensational Pollachi sexual abuse case and a sexual harassment complaint raised by a female IPS officer against a senior official.

Commenting on the AIADMK’s promise to provide washing machines to households, Kamal said that poverty cannot be eradicated by providing freebies. “We are committed to improving the livelihoods of people below the poverty line.

By providing job opportunities, people can sustain themselves even if disasters like flood or Covid-19 hit us.” He also alleged that the manifestos released by the Dravidian majors had plagiarised his idea on monthly stipends for housewives which he had announced two years ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Makkal Needhi Maiam TASMAC Liquor prohibition
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp