STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government orders colleges to go back to online education

The order further said that all semester exams will be held online. However, instructions are pending on whether hostel facilities will remain open for residential students.

Published: 22nd March 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Online classes, Online education

Representational image (File photo)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered that colleges should go back to online teaching from Tuesday, in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the State. However, pending practical classes and exams can be completed by March 31, the government has said.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan in a statement on Monday said that after discussions with officials from the Higher Education Department and Health Department, the government decided that classes should be held online starting Tuesday. The Higher Education Department issued an order following suit.

Classes for all higher educational institutions including colleges and polytechnic will be held online for six days a week. Exceptions will be made for Science, Engineering and Polytechnic students, who can complete their practical classes and exams by March 31.

The order further said that all semester exams will be held online. However, instructions are pending on whether hostel facilities will remain open for residential students.

While all educational institutions were closed in March 2020, final year students and researchers were allowed back into the institutions from December 7 and other students from February 8. The order said that most colleges have completed 70-80 per cent of the course work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID cases Tamil Nadu Coronavirus COVID 19 back to online teaching online classes
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp