DMK candidate Senthil Balaji hits out at TN minister Vijayabaskar over 'ruckus' in Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR: The DMK's Karur candidate Senthil Balaji came down heavily on his AIADMK counterpart and transport minister MR Vijayabaskar for allegedly creating a ruckus in the district on Monday.

It was complete mayhem in Karur as DMK and AIADMK workers engaged in a scuffle during election campaigning on Sunday night, leaving members of both parties injured. Police officials subsequently slapped cases against functionaries of both parties. Meanwhile, one of the DMK workers who was admitted to the Karur GMCH after sustaining grievous injuries on his spinal cord was later taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore for higher treatment.

In view of this, Karur DMK workers began a road roko on the Vengamedu road demanding action against the AIADMK workers who attacked their men. Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Silambarasan, Karur Town DSP Muhesh Jayakumar and other police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to pacify them but in vain. Later, the DMK’s district in-charge Senthil Balaji pacified the protesters. Due to the incident, traffic was disrupted for more than an hour on the Vengamedu main road.

ALSO READ: ‘Blaming’ tipplers for 2016 loss, DMK drops prohibition from poll manifesto

Earlier, Senthil Balaji addressed mediapersons alongside a big LED display board with video footage of AIADMK party functionaries assaulting DMK men. Later, he went on to show a video of the transport minister Vijayabaskar threatening him.

He told reporters, "Karur is a very peaceful district in Tamil Nadu but the AIADMK is trying to change it by creating a ruckus here. Our party workers Karthik and Ranjith were beaten and thrashed by AIADMK members. AIADMK’s ward number 10 secretary Mahesh thrashed our workers. Sustaining grievous injuries on his spinal cord, Karthik has been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for surgery.”

“The district collector who is also the DEO should be taking action against the wrongdoers. But instead, she is being tight-lipped about the issue. We’ll be filing a complaint with both the Chief Election Commissioner in Chennai and the Election Commission of India at Delhi regarding the attack.”