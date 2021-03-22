STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK candidate Senthil Balaji hits out at TN minister Vijayabaskar over 'ruckus' in Karur

It was complete mayhem in Karur as DMK and AIADMK workers engaged in a scuffle during election campaigning on Sunday night, leaving members of both parties injured

Published: 22nd March 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

DMK's Karur candidate Senthil Balaji at the party office in Karur on Monday displaying video footage of the scuffle (Express Photo | Aravind Raj)

By Express News Service

KARUR: The DMK's Karur candidate Senthil Balaji came down heavily on his AIADMK counterpart and transport minister MR Vijayabaskar for allegedly creating a ruckus in the district on Monday.

It was complete mayhem in Karur as DMK and AIADMK workers engaged in a scuffle during election campaigning on Sunday night, leaving members of both parties injured. Police officials subsequently slapped cases against functionaries of both parties. Meanwhile, one of the DMK workers who was admitted to the Karur GMCH after sustaining grievous injuries on his spinal cord was later taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore for higher treatment.

In view of this, Karur DMK workers began a road roko on the Vengamedu road demanding action against the AIADMK workers who attacked their men. Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Silambarasan, Karur Town DSP Muhesh Jayakumar and other police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to pacify them but in vain. Later, the DMK’s district in-charge Senthil Balaji pacified the protesters. Due to the incident, traffic was disrupted for more than an hour on the Vengamedu main road.

ALSO READ: ‘Blaming’ tipplers for 2016 loss, DMK drops prohibition from poll manifesto

Earlier, Senthil Balaji addressed mediapersons alongside a big LED display board with video footage of AIADMK party functionaries assaulting DMK men. Later, he went on to show a video of the transport minister Vijayabaskar threatening him.

He told reporters, "Karur is a very peaceful district in Tamil Nadu but the AIADMK is trying to change it by creating a ruckus here. Our party workers Karthik and Ranjith were beaten and thrashed by AIADMK members. AIADMK’s ward number 10 secretary Mahesh thrashed our workers. Sustaining grievous injuries on his spinal cord, Karthik has been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for surgery.”

“The district collector who is also the DEO should be taking action against the wrongdoers. But instead, she is being tight-lipped about the issue. We’ll be filing a complaint with both the Chief Election Commissioner in Chennai and the Election Commission of India at Delhi regarding the attack.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections Karur Senthil Balaji MR Vijayabhaskar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp