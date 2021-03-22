'Don't ask for accounts of my chopper rides, you will be ashamed': Kamal Haasan slams critics

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Reacting to criticism of his helicopter rides, Makkal Neethi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan has said that his critics should be ashamed for questioning his accounts.

During his campaign in Nagapattinam on Monday, Kamal Haasan responded angrily to the jibes about his chopper rides. He had landed in an Augusta A109C model helicopter on a makeshift helipad set up in a paddy field in Thirupoondi on Monday afternoon.

He said, "People are asking me about the source of expenditure behind my helicopter rides. It is taxed. I have all the necessary records. Do not ask me about accounts. You will be ashamed. I may have to disclose truths without caring for the election commission."

Kamal Haasan campaigned for the MNM candidates in Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam and Poombuhar. He said, "Those who had laughed at my monthly assurance about assisting homemakers two years ago are shamelessly making photocopies of it. They stand in line with the same assurances without originality. Why cannot they stand in queue for other good things? They will not assure about shutting down liquor shops as many are owning ventures in that business."

He added, "Government revenue need not necessarily be generated from running liquor outlets. It can be generated if people get an incorruptible minister."

Kamal Haasan said, "People should not sell their lives for a mere Rs 5000 cash for votes. If MNM gets elected to power, schemes worth lakhs of rupees will reach you. I would not let my ministers indulge in corruption."

"We will implement rural canteens in villages so that people can find what they need within reach," he said.

The MNM leader also said more industries need to be set up in Nagapattinam to employ youth and the harbour needs to be developed.

Kamal Haasan appreciated that he was one of the few politicians allowed to visit villages in delta districts by angry locals after the impact of Cyclone Gaja. "A change in politics is coming. The future generations would treasure that they had voted for the right party and a revolution had begun that day," Kamal Haasan added.

Campaigning for MNM's Kilvelur candidate Dr G Siddhu in Thirupoondi, Kamal Haasan said, "Does poverty vanish by providing freebies? A government must get rid of poverty. We use the term prosperity line, not poverty line. Our dream is to help people stay above prosperity line, no matter if the impact was due to Cyclone Gaja or COVID."

"We have good schemes for 50 lakh youth so that people get jobs in five years. Their working opportunities would be within 100 metres reach," said Kamal Haasan.