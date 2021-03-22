STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Highlighting DMK’s efforts for Vanniyar welfare

“The PMK and AIADMK have been falsely claiming that they are the ones solely responsible for providing reservation to the Vanniyar community,” says CN Ramamurthy.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:32 AM

DMK Flag

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure that the AIADMK government’s 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars does not completely sway the community’s votes in favour of the ruling party’s alliance, the DMK has deployed Vanniyar Federation functionaries, including the federation’s general secretary CN Ramamurthy, and TVK president T Velmurugan to campaign among Vanniyars and highlight how the DMK has contributed to their welfare over the decades.

“The PMK and AIADMK have been falsely claiming that they are the ones solely responsible for providing reservation to the Vanniyar community,” says CN Ramamurthy. “In 1989, former chief minister M Karunanidhi bifurcated the BC quota into MBC and BC quotas, providing Vanniyars 20 per cent reservation. He did this within six weeks of assuming power then. The recent internal reservation was provided following the approval of the Backward Class Welfare Commission and an High Court order based on a case I filed,” he added.

Recalling that it was only Karunanidhi who declared the 25 Vanniyars, who lost their lives during the reservation protest in the late 1980s, as martyrs, Ramamurthy said, “The late DMK patriarch offered family pension to the victims’ families under the title of ‘martyrs of social justice’ and withdrew the cases against over two lakh Vanniyars for involving in protests.

We will highlight all this to the community. Some of them believe that the internal reservation was achieved just by two months of protests. This is the fruit of my two-decade long battle.”  While Ramamurthy will highlight these aspects across the Sate in a 14-day campaign, TVK’s T Velmurugan will carry out an intensive campaign in other parts of the State.

