Hindu Munnani district secy booked for inciting violence

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Palani Town police registered a case against the Hindu Munnani district secretary for posting a video on social media that allegedly incites religious violence on Saturday.

According to sources, a few people from the Muslim community allegedly prevented the AIADMK cadre from campaigning near a mosque citing their alliance with the BJP. Following this, police registered a case.

District secretary of Hindu Munnani, Jegan posted a video on Saturday, in which he reportedly tried to incite Hindus to engage in activities against Muslim campaigners, said sources.

