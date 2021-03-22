How did ties with Centre benefit TN, Stalin asks EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While campaigning in Ambattur, Avadi and Thirunindravur, DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday questioned Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as to what benefits reached TN over the State government supporting the Central government?

“Palaniswami has been supporting the Centre only for his welfare, not for the welfare of farmers and students in our State. Even after he did all this, he was not able to obtain relief assistance from the Union Government to carry out relief works in the State following many natural calamities in the last four years,” he said.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son OPS Ravindra Nath, Stalin said, “Even if you elect one MLA, that person will function as a BJP legislator, similar to how the lone AIADMK MP has been functioning.” Listing out achievements of previous DMK governments, the party chief promised to implement welfare measures for everyone again if his party is voted to power.

Action sought against errant officials in State

Chennai: DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member RS Bharathi on Sunday submitted a representation with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and urged to take action against errant officials.

In his complaint, he said that the government is misusing police force and consequently violating the

Model Code of Conduct. He urged to take action on the complaint and ensure errant officials are not

posted for election duties.