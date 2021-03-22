‘Hurt’ Mansoor Ali Khan pulls out of contest

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who quit the Naam Tamilar Katchi recently and floated his own outfit, has pulled out of the election race. The actor filed nomination as independent in Thondamuthur, from where minister SP Velumani is contesting, and was actively campaigning in public park, fish market, and Perur temple. On Sunday, he released an audio announcing his decision to not to contest allegedly because people doubted his intentions.

“I was confident of victory but I am hurt as people are accusing me of trying to split votes. Wherever I go to campaign, people are asking me how much money I received to contest. I am disappointed since my financial position has been good and I never bowed down to anyone,” the actor told TNIE.