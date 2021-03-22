STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nomination scrutiny: A weapon to eliminate rivals?

In a few places, objections were raised for incorrect residential addresses and impersonation of proposers of the candidate.

Published: 22nd March 2021 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Annamalai filing nomination on Thursday | Ashok kumar mk

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Is the process of scrutinisation of election nominations being used as a weapon by parties to eliminate their rivals from poll fray?

On Saturday, as soon as the scrutinisation of nominations started at the offices of Returning Officers, petitions started flooding from contestants, demanding to reject nominations of rivals. DMK, AIADMK and AMMK candidates raised objections against their opponents alleging suppression of pending criminal cases, incorrect asset details, and fake education certificates. In a few places, objections were raised for incorrect residential addresses and impersonation of proposers of the candidate.

DMK advocates petitioned against BJP candidates in Harbour, Vinoj P Selvam, AIADMK candidate N R Dhanabalan in Perambur, former IPS officer K Annamalai in Aravankurchi, Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidate in Chepauk - Triplicane, PMK Poonamallee nominee Rajamannar, and AIADMK minister SP Velumani in Thondamuthur. At Perambur and Harbour, DMK supporters staged road blockade.

Similarly, in Thirumangalam, both AIADMK and AMMK sought rejection of nominations citing anomalies. After a high drama at the offices, Election Commission brushed aside the objections and accepted the nominations filed by AIADMK, PMK and BJP candidates. However, in many places, nominations were rejected for trivial errors. In Tirunelveli, nominations of AMMK candidate Pal Kannan and AISMK candidate Azhagesan were rejected as their proposers part number in voters list was incorrect.

Similarly, MNM candidates’ nominations were rejected in Tirupattur, Nanguneri and Mettupalayam constituencies. Nominations filed by unregistered parties in several constituencies were rejected for incorrect mention of details such as party name, constituency number, mismatch of fathers name and party names. Sources from EC admitted that the poll officers have received large number of objections seeking rejection of nominations.

“The EC employs different yardsticks for smaller parties and independents while scrutinising nominations. Nominations of major party candidates never get rejected regardless of the mistakes,” said an independent candidate from Ambattur constituency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
election nominations Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp