Nomination scrutiny: A weapon to eliminate rivals?

B Anbuselvan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is the process of scrutinisation of election nominations being used as a weapon by parties to eliminate their rivals from poll fray?

On Saturday, as soon as the scrutinisation of nominations started at the offices of Returning Officers, petitions started flooding from contestants, demanding to reject nominations of rivals. DMK, AIADMK and AMMK candidates raised objections against their opponents alleging suppression of pending criminal cases, incorrect asset details, and fake education certificates. In a few places, objections were raised for incorrect residential addresses and impersonation of proposers of the candidate.

DMK advocates petitioned against BJP candidates in Harbour, Vinoj P Selvam, AIADMK candidate N R Dhanabalan in Perambur, former IPS officer K Annamalai in Aravankurchi, Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidate in Chepauk - Triplicane, PMK Poonamallee nominee Rajamannar, and AIADMK minister SP Velumani in Thondamuthur. At Perambur and Harbour, DMK supporters staged road blockade.

Similarly, in Thirumangalam, both AIADMK and AMMK sought rejection of nominations citing anomalies. After a high drama at the offices, Election Commission brushed aside the objections and accepted the nominations filed by AIADMK, PMK and BJP candidates. However, in many places, nominations were rejected for trivial errors. In Tirunelveli, nominations of AMMK candidate Pal Kannan and AISMK candidate Azhagesan were rejected as their proposers part number in voters list was incorrect.

Similarly, MNM candidates’ nominations were rejected in Tirupattur, Nanguneri and Mettupalayam constituencies. Nominations filed by unregistered parties in several constituencies were rejected for incorrect mention of details such as party name, constituency number, mismatch of fathers name and party names. Sources from EC admitted that the poll officers have received large number of objections seeking rejection of nominations.

“The EC employs different yardsticks for smaller parties and independents while scrutinising nominations. Nominations of major party candidates never get rejected regardless of the mistakes,” said an independent candidate from Ambattur constituency.