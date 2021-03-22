STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll vs protocol: Campaigns linked to spike in COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Until a couple of weeks ago, less than 50 new cases were reported across Coimbatore. This doubled ever since parties hit the campaign trail.

Published: 22nd March 2021 12:44 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The spike in the number of persons testing positive for Covid-19 has left activists and health department officials worried.

With electioneering underway, they expressed fear that there could be a further rise as most political leaders, supporters and audiences fail to wear a mask or follow physical distance. Until a couple of weeks ago, less than 50 new cases were reported across Coimbatore. This doubled ever since parties hit the campaign trail.

"The spurt in daily cases could be linked to the election campaigns and public meetings," said an official in the Health Department and pointed out a recent directive from Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan asking people active in electioneering to wear a mask. 

The number of samples tested is around 3,000 daily, officials said adding that the positivity rate soared to four percent in March from less than two percent until February. Health department officials predict cases could touch the 300-mark in the coming days.

A Thirunavukarasu, an activist from Sulur, pointed out that Covid-19 safety protocol was ignored at campaigns and public meetings. "Neither the leaders nor audiences wears mask or follow physical distancing. The spike in cases could be attributed to the situation getting back to normal."

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) opined that separate flying squads must be formed to monitor public places, especially areas where campaigns are hosted. "The government must take the situation seriously and enforce protocols. The virus spread can be prevented only if people wear masks."

Care Centres revived

With cases rising, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has no option than to reopen covid care centres (CCC) that were closed recently. The CCMC is currently working on establishing an 80-bed care centre at Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam.

"With caseload building up each passing day, we have to resume covid care centres. The centre at Srinivasa Mahal would become operational by Tuesday, and asymptomatic patients could be accommodated," said a CCMC official.

Currently, positive cases are being admitted in the ESI Hospital, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, or private institutions based on patients' preference. 

