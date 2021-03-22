STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry polls: PMK makes about-turn, withdraws nominations, to support NDA candidates

Though the PMK is a constituent of the NDA, it was upset at not being given even one seat in the alliance to contest in Puducherry.

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:24 PM

PMK manifesto release event on Friday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The PMK has made an about-turn in Puducherry and decided to support the NDA candidates by withdrawing all the nominations filed by its candidates in the April 6 elections to the territorial Assembly, to the great relief of NDA.

Though the PMK is a constituent of the NDA, it was upset at not being given even one seat in the alliance to contest in Puducherry.

Not only that the party was not assured of even a nominated MLA post, said Dhanaraju, former Lok Sabha member and Convenor of Puducherry PMK. 

The party then fielded 10 candidates to contest against the BJP and NR Congress candidates.

Though no seats have been allocated yet now the party has been assured of being honoured with some posts, if the NDA forms government in the UT, said Dhanaraju. 

Moreover, the PMK does not want the votes to be split in favour of Congress and help the party to come back to power. 

Being a partner in Tamil Nadu, treading a separate path in Puducherry will give a bad image and give room for many thoughts, said Dhanaraju. 

Hence the PMK has withdrawn the candidates and decided to support the NDA candidates.

