Tamil Nadu: Behind the sturdy police force is a list of legitimate demands  

CHENNAI: Almost every government wants to keep the police force in good humour. However, policemen rue that some of their long-standing demands have been forgotten amid the din of political slugfests. And their demands are simple enough - eight-hour shifts, quality family time and a weekly day-off - things that most people in organised sector take for granted.

While major parties have listed a few promises for the police department in their manifestos, personnel are sceptical. “It happens with every election, but nothing has changed,” shrugged a police officer in the traffic wing.

Nonexistent family life

Most personnel Express spoke to, from constables to Sub-Inspectors (SIs), work 12-15 hours a day without getting enough sleep and quality family time. “We will be happy if we could spend some time with our families after finishing everyday duties. But for that, we need an increase in workforce,” says a SI. Some personnel said there are over 30,000 vacancies and if they are filled, personnel can start working on shift basis. “The eight-hour shift has been promised in every election and whenever a new DGP takes charge.

But it vanishes into thin air after a few weeks,” said a Head Constable who is a writer with a Law and Order station. Meanwhile, senior police officers are reluctant to provide leaves to their juniors. “Many personnel in my batch haven’t taken leave for almost a year and if we fall ill, we are required to return to the station for night shift. Also, there is no proper record of overtime duties and hence, compensation provided is also less,” said another police personnel.

Bandobast duties

Police officers also rued that the entire burden of running a police station falls on the shoulder of a few. “At least four to five personnel from every station are sent on bandobast duty everyday. Duties such as patrol, visiting courts, following up on convicts, hearing petitioners and investigating crimes are left to a few personnel who keep juggling different roles throughout the day,” lamented a SI.

Orderly agony

There are personnel who are attached to a police station on paper, but are actually deployed on orderly duties for judges, retired senior police officers and politicians. Officers said manpower is wasted on bandobast and orderly duties as senior officers tend to assign more than required number of personnel for such duties.

Need for youth

Police officers also stressed on the need to recruit more tech-savvy youngsters in the force due to an increase in cyber crimes. Meanwhile, personnel above the age of 50 say they don’t look forward to promotions due to the workload and stress, and simply hope for a peaceful retirement.

Maintenance money

There are also complaints that almost no officer claims money allocated to maintain a police station. “There is allowance for vehicle repair, stationary, electric maintenance and food for the accused. No officer in-charge has raised a quotation because of the red tape. For example, if a vehicle is repaired, we make the payments on our own or try to get it done as a favour from mechanics,” said a police officer.

Tough for women

Several women personnel said that, during their menstrual periods they find it uncomfortable to ask their male superiors for a day off, as many still consider the topic a taboo. They said that it will be easy if they are free to take leave 3-4 days consecutively. Meanwhile, women personnel on bandobast duties said they find it hard to attend nature’s call and felt it will be helpful if they are provided with station monitoring duties instead. Another police officer said, “I really hope at least this time, the party that wins holds on to its promises.”

What have they promised?

AIADMK manifesto

● Increasing medical insurance for police personnel and covering full surgery

● Week off for personnel

●Promotion for all personnel in regular intervals

● Promotion as Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) in 20 years and Sub Inspector (SI) in 25 years

DMK manifesto

● Cyber cells for women in every district, with personnel

● Regular week off for personnel

● Increasing insurance amount for personnel

● Relief fund for deceased personnel to be increased to `1 crore

● Police commission to be set up to listen to police issues

● Vacancies would be filled up

● Constables and head constables to be promoted as SSIs within 20 years

Police strength

● Sub Inspectors: 7,704 (To be filled 2,237)

● Constables (HC/PC): 97,098 (To be filled 10,584)

● Total Strength: 1,11,897

● Vacancy to be filled: 13,042

As on April 1, 2020 (*source TN police website)

● Welfare measures provided so far

● Construction of police quarters

● Extension of closed user group telephony facility to family members

● Residential school for children

● Police canteens

● Solar Power units in police stations

● Increasing food allowance for police personnel