Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Decide Flow stoppers

By Express News Service

A quick glance at the list of items seized recently

Rs 2.03 cr items seized recently by flying squads in Cuddalore until Saturday

40 voter identity cards seized by flying squads in Thanjavur

I-T sleuths seize Rs 11 cr in Tirupur district

Tirupur: Income Tax sleuths have seized Rs 11.32 crore in cash during raids at various places in the district for the past three days. According to a release from the district collectorate, an I-T team raided several houses and offices of several people based on intelligence inputs. A sum of Rs 1.08 crore was seized in Dharapuram constituency and Rs 10.24 crore was seized in Tirupur North constituency. Commercial establishments of functionaries of certain parties were searched by the sleuths.