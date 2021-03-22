A detailed look at the problems plaguing the constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Past winners
2016 - Pollachi V Jayaraman (AIADMK)
2011 - Muthukaruppannasamy M K (AIADMK)
2006 - Pollachi V Jayaraman (AIADMK)
2001 - Pollachi V Jayaraman (AIADMK); 1996 - S Raju (DMK)
Face-off
Pollachi V Jayaraman (AIADMK) vs K Varadharajan (DMK)
KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY
- In the last 5 elections, AIADMK won four times and DMK once
- In 1996, Jayaraman lost to DMK candidate S Raju
- In 2011, Jayaraman contested from Udumalaipettai
Others
- K Sugumar from AMMK
- Sathishkumar from MNM
DEMANDS
- Implementing Anamalaiyaru and Nallaru water project
- Government engineering and nursing colleges
- Improving railway connectivity to neighbouring States from Pollachi