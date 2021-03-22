STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN polls: AIADMK candidate impresses voters by washing clothes!

50-year-old Kathiravan is AIADMK’s Nagapattinam town secretary and contesting for the first time after being rewarded with a ticket for his active party work.

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK's Nagapattinam candidate T Kathjravan canvasses votes by washing clothes in public near Nagore on Monday.

AIADMK's Nagapattinam candidate T Kathiravan canvasses votes by washing clothes in public near Nagore on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: AIADMK’s candidate for Nagapattinam assembly constituency made heads turn on Monday when he washed clothes of a woman in public while canvassing for votes.

T Kathiravan, prominently known as Thanga Kathiravan, AIADMK’s candidate for Nagapattinam assembly constituency, made quite a buzz when he went canvassing for votes near Nagore on Monday.

As he and other party functionaries were campaigning door-to-door in Vandipettai, he saw a woman washing the clothes of her family members. Kathiravan approached the woman and offered to wash a few clothes. After an initial reluctance and awkwardness, the woman handed him the clothes to be washed.

Kathiravan sat down and washed them for a few minutes. He also washed a few vessels kept next to him. The residents were impressed by the stunt Kathiravan pulled off on the spot. 

When The New Indian Express asked why he chose to wash clothes where he had gone for canvassing, Kathiravan said, “Our Amma’s government will give washing machines as assured once it comes to power again. Women and homemakers may never have to hurt their hands when they get their washing machines. The government would take care of it. I washed clothes just to indicate and prove my point.”

Kathiravan is the AIADMK’s Nagapattinam town secretary. The 50-year-old candidate is fighting his first assembly elections after being rewarded with a ticket for his active party work.

