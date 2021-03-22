STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu polls: AIADMK candidate impresses voters by washing cloths to indicate manifesto assurance

Kathiravan is AIADMK’s Nagapattinam town secretary. The 50-year-old candidate contests his first assembly elections after being rewarded with a ticket for his active party work.

AIADMK's Nagapattinam candidate T Kathjravan canvasses votes by washing clothes in public near Nagore on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

NAGAPATTINAM: AIADMK’s candidate for Nagapattinam assembly constituency made heads turn on Monday as he washed clothes of a woman in public while he was canvassing votes in the public.

T Kathjravan, prominently known as Thanga Kathiravan, AIADMK’s candidate for Nagapattinam assembly constituency, made quite a buzz when he went canvassing votes near Nagore Monday. As he and other party functionaries were canvassing votes door-to-door in Vandipettai, he saw a woman washing the clothes of her family members. Kathjravan approached the woman and offered to wash a few clothes. After initial reluctance and awkwardness, the woman gave a few cloths.

Kathiravan sat down and washed them for a few minutes. He also washed a few vessels kept next to him. The residents were awed and impressed by the stunt the Kathjravan pulled on the spot. 

When TNIE sought why he chose to wash clothes where he had went for canvassing, Kathjravan said, “Our Amma’s government will give washing machines as assured once it comes to power again. Women and homemakers may never have to hurt their hands when they get their washing machines. The government would take care of it. I washed clothes just to indicate and prove my point.”

