Tamil Nadu reports 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

The State tested 75,258 samples and 75,035 people on the day. After 668 people were discharged, the State had 7,903 active cases.

Published: 22nd March 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 12:59 AM

Chennai coronavirus cases

Chennai, which is again the worst-hit district, reported 39 per cent of the new cases. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

The State reported 1,289 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths taking the tally to 8,66,982 and toll to 12,599 on the day.

Chennai reported 466 cases and one death. After 257 people were discharged, the city had 2,985 active cases. Chennai's neighboring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur reported 138, 32, and 72 cases respectively. Coimbatore reported 109 cases.

Cases are also increasing in other districts, while 12 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day. Meanwhile, another person who returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for COVID. With this, the number of UK returnees testing positive has increased to 37.

Among the people who tested positive in the last 24 hours were nine passengers, of whom one arrived in Tamil Nadu from the UAE by air, two each from Jharkhand, Karnataka and Kerala, and one each from Odisha and West Bengal, who came by road.

The State tested 75,258 samples and 75,035 people on the day. After 668 people were discharged, the State had 7,903 active cases. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased two didn't have comorbid conditions.

