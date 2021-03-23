Bail denied to four cops in Sathankulam death case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a batch of bail petitions filed by four policemen in Sathankulam custodial death case.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the order on the petitions filed by Sub-inspector P Ragu Ganesh, Head Constables S Murugan, M Muthuraj and X Thomas Francis.

The four policemen, along with six others, were arrested on charges of brutally assaulting two traders -- P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks -- in the Sathankulam police station last year resulting into their death.

While one of the policemen Special Sub-inspector Pauldurai died in August, 2020, due to Covid-19, the CBI had filed chargesheet against the remaining nine policemen. Since the chargesheet was filed, the petitioners approached the court seeking bail.