BJP, NR Congress expel party functionaries contesting as rebel candidates in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The All India N R Congress on Tuesday expelled three partymen from the primary membership of the party for contesting as independents against the official NDA candidates in the polls.

Party general secretary N S J Jayabal in a release said that former minister P R Siva, former MLA G Nehru and Prakash Kumar who are contesting as independents in Thirunallar, Orleanpet and Muthialpet constituencies against the NDA candidates have been dismissed from all posts they held and from the primary membership of the party.

Further, taking into consideration that some independents including former minister P Angalan in Thirubuvanai and Senthil in Kalapet were using the name of N R Congress and party flags during their campaign, he warned them of legal action if they continued to do so.

He advised all party cadres not to have any truck with the dismissed functionaries and to strive hard for the victory of the NDA candidates here.

Meanwhile, the BJP expelled four functionaries from the primary membership of the party for six years for anti-party activities by contesting as independents. BJP general secretary Embalam Selvam in a release said the party’s Yanam unit president Durga Prasad (Yanam), convener of the technical wing Prabhadevi, and state committee members Shivashankar (Oulgaret) and P Kannan have been dismissed from the party. BJP cadres should not have any truck with the four, he added.