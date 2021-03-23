Bribes being e-paid for votes? 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cheif Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo said severe action would be taken against those bribing voters using mobile wallets. This comes in the backdrop of a complaint lodged by DMK’s MP RS Bharathi.

Last week, Bharathi filed a complaint against minister SP Velumani that the AIADMK cadre had collected voters’ mobile numbers in Thondamuthur constituency to distribute money using online platforms. Following this, the CEO wrote back to Bharathi.

“Action will be taken immediately by the commission, if any details, such as the name of banks of people to whom the amount was distributed, and from which account it was transferred, etc., are given,” read the letter.