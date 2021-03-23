Even 1,000 Stalins can’t defeat AIADMK: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM/DHARMAPURI/KRISHNAGIRI: “Omalur is AIADMK’s fort,” said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, campaigning here on Monday. He said that people of Omalur had stood by the AIADMK even when there was a split in the late 80s and during the 1991 polls. He added that he was elected by a majority of MLAs after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, just like how Karunanidhi was elected after CN Annadurai’s demise.

Palaniswami said that DMK chief MK Stalin had resorted to spreading rumours about him because of his fear to hear the Vettrinadai Podum Tamizhagam slogan. “Four years ago, he did not know who Edappadi is. But today, he is going to every district and speaking about me. It seems he can’t get some sleep without taking my name. We learned politics from great leaders like MGR and Jayalalithaa. They brought in many welfare schemes for the State and we have followed their path. So even if a thousand Stalins come, they could not defeat the AIADMK,” thundered Palaniswami, adding that people were watching Stalin and they would teach him a lesson.

“Stalin alleged that no schemes had been implemented in Salem district. We have provided quality roads, flyovers, and checkdams. All lakes and ponds too are full now, thanks to Kudimaramath scheme,” he said, adding that the DMK had actually lapsed on its promise of giving lands to the landless. “Law and order, too, was in worst condition then,” he said.

Palaniswami further stated, “Now, Tamil Nadu is a peaceful State. We have received hundreds of awards for various departments, including local administration, health, agriculture, and water management. While people suffered with no electricity during the DMK regime, we are now generating surplus power. We are also going to bring a textile park to Salem.”

Earlier, campaigning in Dharmapuri district, Palaniswami reiterated that the AIADMK has always been a protector of minority rights. He also lashed out at Stalin for trying to disrupt the relationship through false propaganda and lies. “Minorities must oppose the DMK and ensure that Stalin does not win.”

Speaking at a rally in Palacode, Palaniswami said, “Stalin has been basing his campaign on lies. As a major political party leader, his actions do not reflect good leadership. He is projecting the Centre as a villain through false messages and lies in an effort to garner minority votes.”

Stating that the AIADMK has always guarded their welfare, Palaniswami said that the government had increased the funding for Hajj yatra to Rs 10 crore per year. “To make it an easier journey for them, we are also currently constructing a hostel in Chennai at Rs 15 crore. We have also provided Rs 5 crore for renovation of mosques. All our schemes are aimed at people’s welfare,” he said.

Speaking at Pennagaram later in the day, he said, that enrolment into higher education has significantly improved during the AIADMK regime. He also held a rally at Hosur in Krishnagiri and said the government has signed pacts with 304 companies in 2019. “Thousands of job opportunities will be generated in Hosur, thanks to these pacts,” he said.