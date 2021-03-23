STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No plans to postpone polls: CEO

When asked on the possibilities of postponing the polls in view of increasing Covid-19 cases, Sahoo replied in the negative.

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Candidates who are in the electoral fray should publish their criminal records in the media between March 27 and April 4, said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in Chennai on Monday.

When asked on the possibilities of postponing the polls in view of increasing Covid-19 cases, Sahoo replied in the negative. “ECI has been in constant touch with the government and health officials and the situation is being monitored closely.

There is no plan to change poll date,” he said. Sahoo said as many as 2,743 nominations of 7,255 received in 234 constituencies were rejected. About 4,512 nominations were accepted.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyabrata Sahoo Tamil Nadu Elections
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp