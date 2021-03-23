No plans to postpone polls: CEO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Candidates who are in the electoral fray should publish their criminal records in the media between March 27 and April 4, said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in Chennai on Monday.

When asked on the possibilities of postponing the polls in view of increasing Covid-19 cases, Sahoo replied in the negative. “ECI has been in constant touch with the government and health officials and the situation is being monitored closely.

There is no plan to change poll date,” he said. Sahoo said as many as 2,743 nominations of 7,255 received in 234 constituencies were rejected. About 4,512 nominations were accepted.