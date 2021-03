Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Flow stoppers

By Express News Service

A quick glance at the list of items seized recently

Rs 3.09 lakh seized by flying squad in Tirunelveli

Rs 231.63 cr has been seized by flying squads in Chennai so far

Rs 16 lakh seized by Static Surveillance Team in Thanjavur

Rs 2.5 crore seized by the Static Surveillance Team in Ariyalur district

Rs 1.03 cr seized by flying squad in Coimbatore

Rs 4.2 crore seized by flying squad on Tiruchy-Thanjavur highway

Rs 54.34 lakh worth liquor

seized by Puducherry Excise Department so far

Rs 45 lakh seized by election flying squad in Puducherry