Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Hot seat - Virugambakkam

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the constituencies in Tamil Nadu
PAST WINNERS
2011 - PARTHASARATHY B (DMDK)
2016 - VN VIRUGAI RAVI (AIADMK)
FACE-OFF
Virugai VN Ravi (AIADMK) vs AMV Prabhakar Raja (DMK)
KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY
- A young constituency: the upcoming election is only its third Assembly election
- It is among the top 50 constituencies in the State with the highest number of voters
- Virugambakkam has been a part of Chennai city limits since 1977
- Snehan from Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray