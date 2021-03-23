STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu polls: Senior DMK leader M Chinnasamy to return to AIADMK today

He will be joining the party in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, after being denied a DMK ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. 

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:53 PM

Former minister and DMK's State agriculture wing secretary M Chinnasamy

Former minister and DMK's State agriculture wing secretary M Chinnasamy

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Former minister and DMK's State agriculture wing secretary M Chinnasamy is all set to return to AIADMK after a gap of 10 years, on Wednesday. 

He will be joining the party in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, after being denied a DMK ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. 

Addressing reporters, Chinnasamy said, "I have served the DMK for the last 10 years under the leadership of former party president M Karunanidhi and current party chief MK Stalin. Despite serving people so well and being popular among them, I was denied a ticket to contest the Assembly polls. However, Stalin is not to be blamed for this. I realise that a force behind Stalin is preventing him from acting on his own." 

"It is not I-PAC but Stalin's family. I sought a ticket to contest from Aravakurichi, but was denied citing an unacceptable reason. I spoke to Stalin about this but in vain. Stalin is a hard worker, but he does not have a persona like Karunanidhi. He is unable to take decisions on his own. That is why I have decided to join the AIADMK." 

Chinnasamy started his political career with the AIADMK in 1972. He later went on to become the party's State deputy general secretary. He was Karur MLA from 1980-1984. He also served as the Industries Minister from 1991-96 and was Karur MP from 1999-2004. He left the party to join the DMK in June 2010.

