Victims of violence will be given justice: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI /RAMANATHAPURAM/CHENNAI: Sterlite firing and the custodial deaths of traders Jeyaraj and Beniks are examples of police violence in Thoothukudi, and justice will be rendered to the victims when DMK comes to power, said DMK president and Opposition leader MK Stalin.

Stating that he seeks votes from the people of Thoothukudi based on the achievements of the DMK government, Stalin said the DMK constructed the Thoothukudi collector office, district police office, medical college hospital, the fisheries department, groynes at Trespuram and Veerapandiapuram, elevated Thoothukudi municipality to corporation status and executed many more such projects. However, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has nothing worthwhile to show.

Recalling that the Palaniswami-led government had gunned down 13 persons who protested peacefully against the Sterlite Copper unit, he said the BJP and AIADMK were behind the police firing. “The custodial murders of Sathankulam traders Jeyaraj and Beniks showed the poor maintenance of law and order by the State government, he charged.

Continuing to woo voters at Ramanathapuram, the DMK chief called the AIADMK’s poll promise of opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) an “election gimmick.” He also took a dig at the ruling party for speaking about the welfare of minorities. “The AIADMK voted in favour of the CAA in Parliament and Palaniswami told the Assembly that CAA does not harm minorities.”

Listing his poll promises for Ramanathapuram district, he said that if the party is voted to power, underground drainage system would be implemented at Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi and Keelakarai while Tiruvadanai would be upgraded to town panchayat.

Later in the day, during his campaign at Royapuram in Chennai, Stalin said the ruling party was reluctant to highlight the alliance with BJP due to fear of defeat. “The ruling AIADMK and its alliance parties are responsible for the passing of farm laws in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill wouldn’t have become an Act if the AIADMK and its alliance members had not voted in favour of the Act”. He charged that the Royapuram AIADMK candidate didn’t utter any word against the expansion of Kattupalli harbour, which would have an adverse impact on the livelihood of fishermen in the area.