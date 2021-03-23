Will cancel NEET if voted to power, assures Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Listing out names of 14 medical aspirants who died by suicide fearing NEET, DMK’s Youth Wing leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday said that the DMK would cancel the exams if voted to power. He said, “The AIADMK also promises to do the same now.

However, its ally, the BJP, is planning to implement entrance exams for all higher courses.” Udhayanidhi also criticised the government for not implement the Smart City projects.

Further, pointing out that the Centre has been delaying to release Rs 15 crore GST to the State citing fund crunch, he said, “Modi purchased two flights worth Rs 8,000 crore during the pandemic. Where did that money come from?”