Chose Rajapalayam after sage’s advice, says Bhalaji

If party sources are to be believed, the incumbent MLA of Sivakasi constituency switched constituency after a long bargain with the party head as Sivakasi people are dissatisfied with their MLA. 

Published: 24th March 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said that he was guided towards Rajapalayam by God through a series of events which culminated in a sage asking him to contest from a constituency starting with the letter ‘Ra’. 

However, Bhalaji has a different story to tell. Campaigning at Rajapalayam town, the minister said that from social activists to party cadre to his friends and relatives, all had been asking him to contest from Rajpalayam. “A couple months back, I did not have an inkling about contesting in any place other than Sivakasi.

However, a sadhu (sage) from Tiruvannamalai came to my house and asked me where I am contesting from and I replied ‘as usual from Sivakasi’. He then retorted by asking me not to contest here and to switch to a constituency which’s name starts with the letter ‘Ra’,” he said. 

