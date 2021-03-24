COVID-19: 12 more deaths in Tamil Nadu as state reports 1,636 fresh cases, 633 in Chennai

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,636 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, of which 953 were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

The fresh cases took the state's tally to 8,71,440 and toll to 12,630 after 12 deaths were reported on the day.

Of the 1,636 cases, 633 were from Chennai, 178 from Chengalpattu, 56 from Kancheepuram and 86 from Tiruvallur district.

Coimbatore reported 147 cases, Thanjavur 72 and Tiruppur 45, while 12 districts reported less than 10 cases.

Chennai reported five deaths, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram two deaths each and Kanyakumari and Thanjavur one death each.

Six passengers -- two from Maharashtra, two from Kerala and one each from the UAE and Bangladesh -- were among those who tested positive in the state.

The state also increased the samples tested from an average of 70,000 per day in the last one week to 80,634.

With 1,023 people being discharged, the state had 9,746 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one of the deceased didn't have comorbid conditions. He was a 39-year-old from Kancheepuram who died within four hours of admission.

The patient tested positive on March 23 and was admitted on the same day at a private hospital in Chengalpattu at 3.46 am with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for four days. He died at 7.13 am due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and Covid-19 pneumonia.