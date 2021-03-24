STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK approaches Madras HC to restrain EC from using old EVMs

However, the court said it does not appear that EVMs can be tampered with without touching them.

Published: 24th March 2021 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday moved the Madras High Court with a plea to restrain the Election Commission from using electronic voting machines (EVMs) that were beyond the expiry period of 15 years, in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The other prayers of the DMK, represented by its Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi, were to provide CCTV live coverage/web-stream during voting in all the polling booths and voting centres, to instal jammers at the strong rooms where EVMs are stored and at the counting centres.

However, the court said it does not appear that EVMs can be tampered with without touching them.

The Opposition party also wanted the court to direct the Returning Officers to count at least 50 per cent of VVPATS, simultaneously.

After listening to the preliminary arguments by DMK senior counsel P Wilson, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered notice to the EC, returnable by March 29.

It also directed the EC to convene a meeting with all political parties immediately to identify the critical and vulnerable booths for fixing CCTV cameras for video-graphing the polling.

Taking into consideration the views of the recognised political parties, a list of the critical polling booths and a list of vulnerable areas ought to be indicated by the Commission in the counter-affidavit that is to be filed in this matter.

The primary objectives of the Commission should be to ensure that the ordinary voter is satisfied that the process is free and fair and that the incidents of booth-capturing or rigging or tampering with machines are reduced to the level of the insignificant, the bench said.

The judges also wondered as to whether the EC would eliminate the usage of EVMs, which were more than 15 years old.

The bench also told the EC to explore whether jammers could be installed around the strong room where the EVMs are stored.

When a request was made to count the VVPATs, the same might be allowed as per the rules, it added.

But the bench said it does not appear that EVMs are such that they can be tampered with without touching them.

To the best of this court's knowledge, EVMs may not carry any chips that may be accessed without touch.

However, the Election Commission will indicate its considered view of such aspect, the bench noted.

The DMK counsel told the judges that the set of prayers were to ensure purity in the election and to uphold the democratic tradition of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court EVM DMK Election Commission Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Polls
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp