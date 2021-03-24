Mettupalayam: OPS recalls attacks by DMK members

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The people will ensure that DMK chief MK Stalin does not become the chief minister as Tamil Nadu cannot afford another five years of DMK anarchy, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said at Mettupalayam on Tuesday.

Campaigning for AIADMK candidates, he said, “Even when not in power, the DMK men had been attacking people. They attacked a hotel owner because he asked them to pay for the food they ate. They also attacked a woman in a beauty parlour. How can people vote for such kind of persons?”

Referring to former DMK supremo M Karunanidhi promising two acres land for poor farmers in 2006, Panneerselvam said, “Has anyone received the two acres DMK promised for poor in its manifesto? On the other hand, the AIADMK has fulfilled all the promises we made in our manifestoes.

This time after our party comes to power, we will hike marriage assistance for graduate women from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 and pregnancy assistance from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000. Likewise, we will also provide Rs 2,000 as old age pension. This will benefit 36 lakh people in the State.”