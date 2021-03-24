SASTRA team wins moot court event

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: An all women team from the SASTRA School of Law comprising three final year students of Integrated LLB programme, C B Thejaswini, M Pavitra and Kavitha Ravi won the sixth Professor N R Madhava Menon SAARC Law Mooting Competition organised by Lloyd Law College, Noida.

This SAARC Moot saw the participation of 18 Law Schools from India, SriLanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Maldives, Afghanistan. In the final round, the SASTRA Law School team were adjudged winners over the SriLankan team from the Faculty of Law, University of Colombo. The moot problem was on an environmental law issue involving the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The final round was judged by a bench comprising Justice Shiran Gooneratne, Judge, Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, Justice Piyush Agrawal, Judge of High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge, High Court of Delhi, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, High Court of Calcutta and Justice Dinesh Pathak, Judge, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. This is the second time that the SASTRA Law School is winning this moot court competition in the last six years.