Stalin, EPS not denying graft charges against them: Kamal Haasan

The actor-turned-politician in Mayiladuthurai said, “The Two ‘Kazhagams’ have lived for over three generations.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan on his campaign trail on Tuesday stated that both Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK chief MK Stalin were pointing fingers at each other about corruption, but neither of them were denying any allegations. The actor-turned-politician in Mayiladuthurai said, “The Two ‘Kazhagams’ have lived for over three generations.

But people have not lived peacefully. It is pointless to point fingers at each other when both of them have not denied each other’s allegations. It is evident from their mutual allegations that we have lost a huge amount of tax payers’ money.” 

Canvassing votes for MNM candidates MN Ravichandran (Mayiladuthurai) and MH Meharajdheen (Poompuhar), and Samathuva Makkal Katchi candidate R Prabhu (Sirkazhi), he urged the people to retrieve the money lost in the past 50 years under these governments. Crediting people for his success as a cine-star he said, “You have made me privileged. My pay increased for 60 years because of you. People say that Kamal declared his assets correctly ahead of the election. It is not true.

The truth is that I have missed making `300 crore due to my decision to contest in the election. I do not regret it. I can strip down to my loincloths like Gandhi to serve you. I want to be a small lamp at people’s house hereafter.”  Commenting on the tall poll promises made by MNM, he promised to implement the schemes if voted to power and assured the public that it was not a tactic to lure in votes like the other parties were doing. “The other parties allege that I am speaking arrogantly and not asking for votes.They are trying to defame my sincerity. Those who have sincerity have arrogance,” he stated. 

“There are some issues I could address for the whole State, sewage mixing with drinking water and traffic congestions. Sadly, the government has not done basic work. I assure you that we can bring in change within five years. If not, I will come again in the next election,” Kamal said. Charging people who suppress dissent as corrupt, he said that in a democracy people should be vigilant and ask questions. 

