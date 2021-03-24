STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu taken 50 years back in time: MK Stalin

Published: 24th March 2021 03:54 AM

MK Stalin campaigning at Dharmapuri four road junction on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI/KRISHNAGIRI/SALEM: Canvassing votes in Dharmapuri, DMK president MK Stalin took a jibe at KP Anbalagan, Minister of Higher Education and Agriculture, alleging that the latter had not done anything for the welfare of Dharmapuri people. He also accused the minister of not fulfilling any of the promises made in their manifesto during last Assembly polls.

“Minister Anbalagan had failed to bring Aliyalam-Thoolchetti project, Ennaikolpudur-Thumbalahalli project, Jarthalav- Pulikarai in Dharmapuri for revival of cultivation lands. The AIADMK government had also promised to implement a SIPCOT estate here, but no work has begun so far in that direction,” Stalin said.The Opposition leader also charged that Anbalagan failed to oppose NEET which resulted in over 14 students losing their lives. 

“NEET will be abolished when the DMK comes to power,” he assured. He also criticised the AIADMK government for ‘copying’ the DMK’s manifesto. “Right before Pongal, we made a promise to waive farmers’ loans. Immediately, they announced a waiver. Many similar promises have been copied from the DMK’s manifesto,” Stalin said.

Referring to Pollachi sexual harassment, Sathankulam custodial deaths and firing at anti-Sterilite protesters in Thoothukudi, the DMK president said that these were all failures of the AIADMK government. ‘If DMK comes to power...’Stalin promised to set up a Women’s Arts and Science College in Palacode, hasten the works for Ennaikolpudur-Thumbalahalli project, and lay underground drainage in Palacode. 

He also promised to upgrade the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water project. His other promises included a coconut research foundation in Marandahalli, a tapioca research centre in Morappur. For tomato cultivators tomato dehydration units will be set up along with refrigeration units in three places -- Palacode, Karimangalam, and Pennagaram, he said. Stalin also promised to set up Hogenakkal hydro-electricity project to supply uninterrupted power to the district and implement Cauvery surplus water scheme here, he said.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Krishnagiri, Stalin trained his guns at Rajya Sabha MP and AIADMK deputy coordinator K P Munusamy, who is contesting from Veppanahalli. He charged Munusamy with failing to seek justice for the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. “Munusamy got his current positions after Jayalalithaa’s death by threatening Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam,” Stalin said, adding that the election was for restoring self-respect of people and retrieving the rights of Tamil Nadu.

Madurai Muslim Jamats extend support to DMK
Madurai: The Muslim Jamats here unanimously decided to vote for DMK and it’s allies in the upcoming Assembly elections. Madurai Muslim Ikkiya Jamat secretary, Kaja Mohideen said there are 163 Jamats in Madurai and they have resolved to unanimously vote for the DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance.

