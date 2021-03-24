Suspension of DGP has reposed faith in investigation: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suspension of the special DGP who was facing sexual harassment complaint from a woman IPS officer has reposed faith in the investigation among the public, who are keenly watching the probe, observed the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The single-member bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh made the observation while hearing the suo motu PIL taken up for monitoring the investigation. “The State has immediately acted upon the same and the delinquent officer has been placed under suspension.

This positive action on the part of the State will bring in a lot of confidence in the investigation that is conducted by a subordinate officer,” the bench observed. During the hearing on Tuesday, the State submitted that a total of 87 witnesses had been examined.

“One more DVR/MVR (Digital Video Recorder) was also seized and till now five DVR/MVRs were seized for CCTV footage, and all these are under analysis, and the expert report will be received shortly”, added M Mohammed Riyaz, Additional Public Prosecutor.

When Justice Anand Venkatesh queried about the duration to be taken for filing the final report, the State submitted, “More witnesses are to be examined, and the analysis report will have to be received. It will tentatively take another 6-8 weeks for completion of the investigation...”

The court also appreciated the manner in which the entire investigation was being carried out. It also pointed out that this was only a tentative time fixed by the court and the time limit should not lead to a hasty investigation.