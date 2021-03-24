STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Suspension of DGP has reposed faith in investigation: Madras HC

The single-member bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh made the observation while hearing the suo motu PIL taken up for monitoring the investigation.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suspension of the special DGP who was facing sexual harassment complaint from a woman IPS officer has reposed faith in the investigation among the public, who are keenly watching the probe, observed the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The single-member bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh made the observation while hearing the suo motu PIL taken up for monitoring the investigation. “The State has immediately acted upon the same and the delinquent officer has been placed under suspension.

This positive action on the part of the State will bring in a lot of confidence in the investigation that is conducted by a subordinate officer,” the bench observed. During the hearing on Tuesday, the State submitted that a total of 87 witnesses had been examined. 

“One more DVR/MVR (Digital Video Recorder) was also seized and till now five DVR/MVRs were seized for CCTV footage, and all these are under analysis, and the expert report will be received shortly”, added M Mohammed Riyaz, Additional Public Prosecutor.

When Justice Anand Venkatesh queried about the duration to be taken for filing the final report, the State submitted, “More witnesses are to be examined, and the analysis report will have to be received. It will tentatively take another 6-8 weeks for completion of the investigation...”

The court also appreciated the manner in which the entire investigation was being carried out. It also pointed out that this was only a tentative time fixed by the court and the time limit should not lead to a hasty investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court sexual harassment DGP
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp