STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu polls: Why not copy my promise of closing Tasmac as well, challenges Kamal Haasan

He also said that it was baffling that the education sector was privatised while Tasmac is safely in the government's hands and that his party wanted to change that trend. 

Published: 24th March 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

MNM chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party leader, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan challenged the Dravidian parties to copy his idea of shutting down Tasmac shops similar to their action of copying his idea of 'salary to housewives', in a public meeting held at Aruppukottai on Wednesday night. 

"While they mocked me when I made this promise, they have copied it now. I challenge them to announce that half of the tasmac shops would be closed as I did. Each of them have a liquor factory and exploits the public", he said, adding that what was the need for more number of tarmac shops than schools, pharmacies and ATMs. 

He also said that it was baffling that the education sector was privatised while Tasmac is safely in the government's hands and that his party wanted to change that trend. 

Taking a jibe at DMK for editing the advertisement of his party and adding their version to it, he said that they might 'eat from anybody's plate'.

Further, stating that the State is in need of a powerful representative to raise voice at the Centre against the unjust propositions made by them which might impact Tamil people, he yet again posed the question 'Do you want this thaadi (beard) or that thaadi?' meaning Prime Minister Modi, and said that he was not stating it in a disrespectful way. 

Pointing at the free schemes announced, he said that the six free gas cylinders announced will only increase the state's debts.

Retaliating to comments about his travel in a helicopter, he said that he has been travelling with his own money and recalled the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's helicopter trip during Gaja cyclone, which was with the public's money, he said. Earlier this evening, he campaigned at Aruppukottai for the party's candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM Tasmac shops Tamil Nadu polls
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIADMK's Nagapattinam candidate T Kathiravan canvasses votes by washing clothes in public near Nagore on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
TN polls: AIADMK candidate impresses voters by washing clothes!
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
'Co-Le-B' alliance still there, govt's Sabarimala stand clear, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp