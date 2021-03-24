STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Warned former DGP back in November itself: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Citing the Pollachi incident and the sexual harassment case against a former special DGP, Uhayanidhi said that women’s safety is highly questionable in the State.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin at an election campaign rally in Aruppukkottai constituency in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday | pti

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Assuring that firecracker industry in the district would be reorganised and the workers would be provided adequate payment, as well as regular job, DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned at Virudhunagar canvassing votes for ARR Seenivasan, the incumbent MLA of the constituency. 

Citing the Pollachi incident and the sexual harassment case against a former special DGP, Uhayanidhi said that women’s safety is highly questionable in the State. “The former DGP was the first person to arrest me in November, and I was arrested for stepping out for campaigning. I spoke against him then itself. I warned him to be careful, for which I was said to be ‘threatening officials’”, he said. 

He also said that winning in Virudhunagar constituency in the district is crucial as this is the only place where DMK is facing BJP directly. Taking a jibe at the Central and State governments, he also accused the AIADMK party leaders of going against the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s promise of not joining hands with BJP.  Later, campaigning for DMK candidate E Raja in Sankarankovil, he promised to set up a textile park in Sankarankovil if elected to power.

