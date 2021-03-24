Warrant issued to Anbumani Ramadoss in hate speech case

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A judicial magistrate court has issued warrant to PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss in connection with a hate speech case filed at Brammadesam police station in 2013.

However, party sources informed that the case was dismissed at Madras High Court and the order is yet to reach Villupuram court. Police said, “A hate speech case was filed against Anbumani. In 2015, he got an exemption from being present at the court and he also filed a petition for dismissing the case. He also got an extension of the exemption.”

Meanwhile, Villupuram judicial magistrate court number one issued the present warrant.