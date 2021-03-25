STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All DMK-combine leaders to share dais on Sunday

In a massive show of strength, all leaders of parties in the Social Progressive Alliance will together grace a dais at Seela Nayakkan Patti in Salem this Sunday.

Published: 25th March 2021 04:29 AM

DMK Flag

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a massive show of strength, all leaders of parties in the Social Progressive Alliance will together grace a dais at Seela Nayakkan Patti in Salem this Sunday.

The meeting chaired by DMK chief MK Stalin will be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DK president K Veeramani, TNCC chief KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI(M)’s K Balakrishnan, CPI’s R Mutharasan, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, IUML president KM Kader Mohidheen, MMK’s MH Jawahirullah, TVK’s 

T Velmurugan, KMDK’s ER Eswaran, AIFB’s PV Kathiravan, ATP’s R Athiyaman and others. Meanwhile, Stalin will commence his final of campaign on Thursday from Tiruvannamalai district. Subsequently, he will campaign across the State and Puducherry in the coming days, a press release from DMK said. 

