STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Bill giving powers to Delhi LG will be implemented in Puducherry too, alleges Narayanasamy

If such an amendment was also made for Puducherry, the powers of the elected government will be fully stripped and the central government will rule through the appointed Lt. Governor, he said

Published: 25th March 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Taking strong exception to the passing of the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill giving overriding powers to the Delhi Lt. Governor over the elected government, former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday expressed apprehension that the BJP government at the Centre would do the same in Puducherry and vouched for statehood as the only way out.

Addressing a press conference, Narayanasamy said that as per the bill, the cabinet would have decision making powers only with the approval of the Lt. Governor. In this case, the elected members are at the mercy of the Lt. Governor and none of their promises made to the people could be implemented without the Lt. Governor's approval.

A similar fate will befall Puducherry shortly because of the BJP and the people of Puducherry should remain vigilant, he said. If such an amendment was also made for Puducherry, the powers of the elected government will be fully stripped and the central government will rule through the appointed Lt. Governor. The voting rights of the people and the mandate given would be of no use at all, as all powers of the government elected by the people will be grabbed through the Lt. Governor, he said.

ALSO READ: Puducherry will see 'double engine growth' if BJP, allies are voted to power: Gadkari

Obtaining statehood is the only remedy, said Narayanasamy. The N R Congress, an ally of the BJP in the NDA, is demanding statehood for Puducherry, but the BJP is against statehood for Puducherry, Narayanasamy said, pointing out to Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari not making any commitment on statehood during his visit to Puducherry.

Keeping this in mind, the people of Puducherry should oppose this move of the BJP government and reject the BJP allies NR Congress and AIADMK supporting this cause, he added. If the BJP was allowed in Puducherry, the separate identity of the Union territory will be lost forever, cautioned Narayanasamy. Hence people should fight for the rights of Puducherry by teaching the BJP and its allies a lesson in the April 6 Assembly elections, he said.

Referring to the case against the BJP for obtaining the mobile number of voters linked to Aadhaar cards, Narayanasamy said the Lt. Governor and cyber cell will have to give an answer to the court on 26th March while adding that the ‘inefficiency’ of the administration has come out.

Narayansamy added that by saying the state government does not have the powers to grant 10 percent reservation for government school students in medical admissions, the Centre has neglected rural students. With this, the BJP has not only grabbed the fundamental rights, but also the powers of the people, he charged and faulted the N R Congress for remaining a silent spectator. "If the Congress comes to power at the Centre again, Rahul Gandhi will remove the word Union Territory,” he added.

Lok Sabha member V Vaithilignam who was present on the occasion said that someone governing above the legislative assembly amounts to “dishonouring” the people. “If no power rests with the elected government, then what is the use of winning an election,” he asked, wondering whether the Union territory with the legislature is necessary. When all powers are vested with the Union home ministry, the home ministry can rule, he said. The name Union territory be removed since it is slavery, Vaithilingam said and wondered why some people are still aspiring for the Chief Minister’s post for which there is no power at all.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry elections V Narayanasamy
India Matters
USD (Photo | AP)
Money key to reverse COVID-19 pandemic losses for poor: Report
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp