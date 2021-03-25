BJP’s promise to ‘retrieve’ temple lands irks those who will lose shelter and wages

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: BJP’s poll promise to retrieve temple land and hand over the administration of temples to a separate board of Hindu scholars might cost the party electorally. Tenants of the temple lands say they will vote against the party since the move would affect their livelihood and they and their families would constitute around 3,000 votes in each constituency. Tamil Nadu Anaithu Samaya Nilangalai Payanpaduthuvor Pathugappau Sangam (Tamil Nadu all religions land tenants protection association) said it has decided to oppose BJP by supporting their rival front.

The retrieval of temple lands is the demand raised by the BJP and other Hindu outfits for several decades and they termed the tenants of temple lands are encroachers. “As per GO MS No 689 Dt 18, February 1958, not to let out the temple lands for rent or lease to non-Hindus, encroachers will be removed immediately.” Samy Natarajan, state organizer of Tamil Nadu Anaithu Samaya Nilangalai Payanpaduthuvor Pathugappu Sangam told Express, “In 2019 the Tamil Nadu government issued a GO no 318 to provide free housing sites to the people of below poverty line, those who have been staying in the temple lands.

But, the persons affiliated to BJP and its ideology approached the Madras High Court and stayed the GO 318. It is totally against the Hindus since nearly 99 per cent of the tenants of the temple lands are Hindus.” He added that to vacate the stay the State government has filed an affidavit and it stated that there are a total of 4.77 lakh acres of temple lands available in the state. But, the State government has planned to provide the patta for the homeless people only by taking 600 acres of land after remitting the market price of the land to the HR&CE department.

But people affiliated with BJP people are still opposing the move even after the government’s clarification. He further asked, “The BJP and other Hindu outfits sole aim is to vacate us from the temple land. Before that, they should conduct a survey of how many non-Hindus are utilizing the land and they should ask to remove only them. If they vacate us, how can they generate income from the land merely by keeping them idle.” He added that if they want to generate income from the temple land, it should be given on rent or lease to someone.

But, already lakhs of people are utilizing the land by paying rent or lease amount to the temple. If they have any dispute with the rent or lease amount, it only should be addressed not the lands to be snatched away from the beneficiaries since it has been their livelihood for generations. One Sumathi of Lalgudi, who cultivates the temple land, told Express,”We are Hindus, and like me only Hindus are cultivating the temple land in and around Lalgudi. To whom do they want to hand over the land after snatching it away from us?” However, the BJP’s demands and poll promises have been considered against the welfare of the Hindus and a section of Hindus are likely to go against the saffron party only because of their promise.

Samy Natarajan of a temple land users body said a Statelevel meet was conducted to highlight their demands, in February. “We invited all parties to the meet, but only those from DMK-led alliance took part

and listened to our demands. The BJP, the self-proclaimed Hindu guardians, are not even ready to listen to us,” he charged