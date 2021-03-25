STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre allowed 11 medical college hospitals in a single year for TN: OPS

“In 2011, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa announced that concrete houses will be built for poor people before 2023. 

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu deputy CM O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM/DHARMAPURI: Recalling that the AIADMK government brought investments of `6.87 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu whereas the DMK could only manage to bring in Rs 45,000 crore worth investments from 2006 to 2011, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam campaigned for his party’s alliance candidates in Salem district on Wednesday evening.

Panneerselvam canvassed votes for AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami in Edappadi segment, and PMK candidates E Balasubramanian (Salem south), G Venkatachalam (Salem north), R Arul (Salem west), K Chitra (Yercaud), Nallathambi (Gangavalli), Jeyasankaran (Attur) and Rajamuthu (Veerapandi), at a meeting in Dadagapatti.

“In 2011, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa announced that concrete houses will be built for poor people before 2023. Our government has so far built 6.5 lakh concrete houses and more will be constructed before 2023. Likewise, Jayalalithaa had introduced thali scheme, wherein four gram gold and Rs  50,000 cash were provided to graduate women and four gram gold and Rs  25,000 cash for other women. Our Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has now enhanced that assistance scheme by providing eight gram gold,” the AIADMK leader added.

Dubbing the DMK’s election manifesto as ‘counterfeit notes’, Panneerselvam said that the AIADMK manifesto was like ‘original currency’. “The DMK shared power at Centre for 16 years and it did not bring any welfare scheme to Tamil Nadu. Even getting approval for a medical college was tough during the UPA government.

But the BJP-led Union Government has permitted to set up 11 medical college hospitals in a single year in our State,” he added. Paneerselvam also took part in a campaign meeting in Dharmapuri, where he canvassed votes for AIADMK-combine candidates contesting in all five constituencies in the district.

