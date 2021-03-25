Met two Kerala CMs for Shenbagavalli water: Vaiko

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Campaigning for DMK’s Vasudevanallur candidate Sathan Thirumalaikumar in Puliyangudi and Karivalamvanthanallur on Wednesday, MDMK leader Vaiko said that he had met with two Chief Ministers of Kerala for repair works of the damaged Shenbagavalli dam.

“I met Congress leader Oommen Chandy when he was Chief Minister and urged him to initiate repair works of the dam so that the river water would reach TN. Chandy then asked the Chief Secretary to initiate the works, but his term ended before the upkeep works began.

Later, I also met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and raised this issue. If the Secular Progressive Alliance is voted to power this time, I am sure Thirumalaikumar will take up this matter in the State Assembly and bring Shenbagavalli river water to Vasudevanallur” he leader added.