Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan gives nod for free rice and other schemes

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday accorded sanction to incur an expenditure of Rs 15.17 crore for grant of cash through direct benefit transfer to beneficiaries under the free rice scheme.

BPL card holders will received Rs 600 per family ration card while APL card holders will receive Rs 300 per card for the month of March.

According to a Raj Nivas release, she also accorded sanction for the release of grant in aid of Rs 4.09 crore to the Puducherry Urban Development Agency of the Local Administration Department for implementation of the National Urban Livelihood mission.

On the education front, she accorded sanction of Rs 2.02 crore towards grant of cash award of Rs 2 lakh and one lakh each to government schools that have achieved 100 percent result in urban areas and 90 percent result in rural areas in the public examinations held in March 2019.