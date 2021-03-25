STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Rs 1 crore for Covid death, Rs 2 lakh for infection...': TN doctors urge govt to fulfill old promises

As the second wave is impending, the govt has initiated the process to divert government doctors to Chennai from other regions as the capital city is seeing a steady rise in the cases. 

TN Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, inspecting the new Covid ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The government doctors in Tamil Nadu have asked the state government to fulfil the promises earlier made to them before posting them again in Covid 19 duties in wake of the recent spike in cases.

In a letter to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday, the Federation of Government Doctors Association recalled the promises made last year -- one-month extra salary for doctors attending to Covid duty, Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia if infected, and Rs 1 crore aid if any doctor loses life due to infection caused during the duty. The association alleged that these promises were not fulfilled.

As the second wave is impending, the Directorate of Medical Education has initiated the process to divert government doctors to Chennai from other regions as the capital city is seeing a steady rise in the cases. The association has urged that the government must fulfil the old promises before it deploys doctors on the Covid duty.

The government should promise that they will take responsibility for the welfare of the doctors families if they are infected or died of Covid. After giving such assurance, the diversion orders can be issued, the association said in its letter.

It said the doctors also now burdened with the backlog as they are now attending to non-Covid services also. The association also convened a meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association also requested the Health Department to relieve house surgeons (CRRIs) from Covid duty and give course completion certificate without extending their training period as they have to prepare for higher studies and other competitive exams.

A senior Health Department official said, "Doctors should come forward when there is a crisis and serve the people. They cannot refuse to treat Covid patients. We appreciate their hard work during Covid's peak days. But, this is not the right time to fight to get their demands fulfilled."

